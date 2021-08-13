Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 3:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

Double whammy - extreme heat and unhealthy air quality

Seattle - Friday is a Weather Alert Day for two reasons - extreme, record-breaking heat and lousy air quality.

Wildfire smoke from fires in Eastern Washington and Southern British Columbia is wafting into Western Washington.  We have an Excessive Heat Warning AND Air Quality Alert for most of the area through tomorrow at 7 p.m. 

And here is the Air Quality Map from the Washington State Department of Ecology.  The red dots over Seattle and Tacoma indicate "Unhealthy" air.

We'll have hazy sunshine today with the smoke, and with dangerous afternoon highs - 90s to near 100 for most of us.  This will rival yesterday's temps.  Here's the map of yesterday's highs.  I can't believe Bellingham hit a record-breaking100 degrees!  This is 15 degrees hotter than the previous record!  Today will be a record-breaker too.  The record for today at SeaTac is 92.  We will break that with a forecast of 96.

Tomorrow will be cooler, but still hot with highs around 90.

Sunday, everything changes!  An upper level trough moves in with onshore flow that will clear out the air and cool us down.  AND there is a chance of a little rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs around normal - mid-upper 70s. 

Tuesday will get sunny again and top out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, it's back to sunny skies with highs in the low/mid 80.

With hot temps and bad air, it's a Panting Tongue Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.  But here's a cute puppy cooling off in the rain forest to make you smile!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

