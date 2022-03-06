Sunny skies to round out the weekend

After experiencing dense fog this morning, we're forecasting increasing sunshine and highs in the 50s this afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine and highs in the 50s!

Monday morning, fog (even freezing fog) could pop up once again. Like today, I expect the fog to lift between 10 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way for Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday, our classic trifecta of winter weather returns: lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty conditions.

Up over the mountains, isolated patches of freezing fog are in the forecast today and tomorrow morning. That fog will dissipate – giving way to sparkling sunshine in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday, there could be enough snow over the mountains to create some problems over the passes. If you're traveling over the higher elevations midweek, make sure to check the forecast with us and WSDOT conditions before you drive.

Thursday and Friday will feature spotty morning fog and afternoon sunshine. Wet weather could make a comeback next weekend.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)

