Dense fog, dry weather on tap Sunday

Dense fog is creating problems on the roads, but otherwise, we're tracking quiet and mostly dry weather for your Sunday.



A Dense Fog Advisory continues until noon. During this time, visibility could drop to a quarter of a mile out or less. Slow down, give plenty of braking distance and don't use the high beams.

I think visibility will improve for most communities by noon, but just like yesterday, there could be pockets of persistent, stubborn fog that stick around almost all day. Here's a snapshot of our fog forecast at 1 p.m. today.

Even if some neighborhoods get a few hours of fog-free skies, the fog may return in earnest between 8 p.m. and midnight. There still could be some fog early Monday, but it won't be as long-lasting or widespread as what we're seeing today.



Highs later today should lift to the mid to upper 40s. However, if the fog continues almost all day, those temps could wind up cooler. Dress in warm layers if you're stepping outside today!

All of this fog is due to high pressure; this kind of "weather maker" leads to compressed air and low-hanging clouds.

Tomorrow, isolated showers return to Western Washington. Spotty showers continue Tuesday. Rain may pick up slightly Wednesday and Thursday, but there's still some uncertainty about what to expect.



While we could dry things out once again Friday and Saturday, there may be rounds of morning fog, too. We'll keep you posted!



Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)

