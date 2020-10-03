Dense Fog Advisory In Effect, Hazy Afternoon Sunshine

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Western WA until 11am. Visibility less than a mile is possible. Fog should lift this afternoon, making way for hazy sunshine. Fortunately, the lingering smoke is in the higher elevations so air quality on the ground will remain good to moderate. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Ridge will push to the east opening the door for a trough to swing through Sunday, kicking out the smoke once and for all. There will be widespread fog once again Sunday morning and a chance for morning drizzle. Highs will be cooler in the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns for the first half of next week and temperatures will get close to 70 degrees. Wednesday's 70 degree high may be the last one of the year as we transition into fall-like conditions! Expect rain to return late Thursday, and especially Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim