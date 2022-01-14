Dense fog advisory in effect

Another beautiful day in the books! Temperatures peaked in the lower 50s and the sun was out for most of us. We woke up to some patchy fog and we're going to do it again tomorrow morning.

The fog is already starting to develop (10:30pm). It will be dense and still around throughout the night.

A dense fog advisory is in effect right now. This includes areas highlighted in the gray color below. We're also expecting freezing fog across parts of the mountain passes too. I know a lot of us are thinking about heading to the mountains this weekend, so if you're planning on heading there tomorrow morning, use caution.

Temperatures will be chilly tomorrow morning, and we'll continue to gradually cool down as we roll into the weekend.

The good news is that we'll remain on the dry side with more sun breaks! A few isolated showers will continue overnight across the North Sound ut they won't last long.

The next three days look glorious as we head into the holiday weekend. Our average temperature this time of year is 48 degrees and we'll remain slightly below that to kick it off but end it on a high note.

Enjoy your weekend and have a good one!