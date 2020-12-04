Decent December weekend ahead

We're back to blue skies around the region for the next day and about two thirds. High temps again a tad warmer than the normal for this part of early December. What's not all that normal for December is this many dry days in a row.

So, do your best to enjoy it while it lasts! High pressure redeveloping after yesterday's weak front. That will hold the rain off until at least Saturday evening.

Clouds will increase Saturday coming in from the southwest-- but the weaking front will still bring some showers for Saturday night and into the overnight hours of Sunday. Not a whole lot of rain, which unfortunately means not a whole lot of snow for all our newly opened ski resorts.

I think the clouds will be pretty stubborn for the first part of Sunday, but I think the Seahawks game will be dry. Our wettest day next week looks like Tuesday, but just soggy and not especially stormy. We're flanked on either side with a day of on/off passing showers.-Tim Joyce