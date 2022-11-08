December-like temps in November for Seattle

The high temperatures we are seeing this week are typical for late December – not early November. In addition to the chilly weather, we are tracking slick roads this morning as snow melts.

Overnight, snow piled up across portions of the Olympic Peninsula, including Port Angeles and Sequim. Snow even totaled up to five inches just south of those areas.

We also had reports of snow falling overnight over Anacortes, the San Juan Islands and Bellingham. Any snow showers have wrapped up, and drier weather is taking hold. We will be shower-free all week.

Unfortunately, there are still many people without power. This comes at a bad time, because temperatures are forecast to plunge to the 20s and 30s every morning. For updates on power outages, head here.



Highs today will be ten degrees cooler than average in Seattle! Bundle up. If you do not have adequate heating at home or lost power, here are resources for cold weather shelters: King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

Winds will be moderately strong in the North Sound today. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. for Western Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands. Gusts to 50 mph could trigger minor damages and power outages. Thankfully, winds will be a far cry from what we had Friday.

Here is a look at how cold temperatures will be early Wednesday morning! Some spots in the South Sound could plummet to the mid 20s.

All week, we will be dry and chilly. Most days, we will enjoy sunshine from beginning to end. However, some fog (even freezing fog) could form Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

