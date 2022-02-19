Dangerous pass travel, major cold snap ahead

Significant mountain snow is on the way this weekend. Snoqualmie Pass could stack up eight to 12 inches or more. Stevens Pass could see 18-24 inches of snow!

Make sure to check pass conditions via WSDOT before you drive over the mountains this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for the Central Cascades. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted through Sunday afternoon, too. Between six and 20 inches could accumulate for the North and South Cascades. Blustery conditions will lower visibility, giving way to the "Star Wars" effect with sideways, blowing snow. Please drive carefully! If you can, I'd recommend postponing travel until the storm is done.



Here in the lower elevations, we're forecasting on-and-off showers. Central Puget Sound (including King County) may stay mostly dry today. I can't rule out rain for King County, but there's just a much better possibility for that happening elsewhere. A couple of convergence zones are expected today through Monday. For the most part, these "zones" will develop over Snohomish County. Where this happens, there could be small hail and lightning!



Later tonight, lowland rain and mountain snow become more widespread.

Sunday, showers fall apart somewhat. There still could be a little rain, but it won't be as heavy or extensive as what we'll see today. A few sunbreak tomorrow will be absolutely beautiful.

Late Sunday into Monday, there's a small chance that an isolated rain/snow mix could happen in the lowlands. Right now, we're not expecting snow to accumulate in the lower elevations. However, some of the higher hills could get a light coating. Monday afternoon should be drier.

Look at how cold we get Tuesday and Wednesday! There could be some temps in the teens early Wednesday. It looks dry and sunny during this stretch, but stay tuned – this forecast still has time to change.

Hope you catch FOX 13 this weekend! We really appreciate your viewership :)



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Connect with me on social media:

Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)

