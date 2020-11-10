Dangerous travel over Snoqualmie Pass forces closure of I-90

Snow in the mountain passes have made for dangerous driving conditions Tuesday and even forced the closure of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

I-90 was closed in both directions from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 106 in Ellensburg due to multiple spun-out vehicles and collisions. The estimated time to reopen the roadway was unknown. Drivers are urged to avoid I-90.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Snoqualmie Pass until 9 pm and traction tires were required.

Snow levels dropped to 2500' and drivers said the weather changed instantly once they got to Snoqualmie Pass.

"We woke up in Bainbridge Island and it was sunny, hopped on the ferry and it was raining, went to Snoqualmie Falls and it was raining, and now it's just dumping snow," said Jordan Halffman.

Halfmann and her boyfriend were heading to Leavenworth and she said the drive was slippery.

"I don't know if you watched me drive into the parking lot but I fishtailed a little bit. It's been slippery and wet, not a pleasant drive," added Halffman.

For postal worker Kim Johnson, she said she was prepared for her slick route.

"I'm used to it. I just got my studded snow tires put on and came up here," said Johnson.

Bellingham resident Tulagal Letoi made a pitstop to the pass on his way to Spokane to check out the snow. This is his second time driving in icy conditions so he's taking it slow.

"Yeah, you gotta take precaution and slow down. Not only you but there are other crazy drivers out there," said Letoi.

The Summit at Snoqualmie has not announced an opening date yet.