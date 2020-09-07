Dangerous fire weather conditions through Wednesday

Happy Labor Day! The sunrise was on fire this morning! Today will be a warm one with highs near 83 degrees.

*RED FLAG WARNING* Strong winds out of the east, low humidity, and no rain in sight will create dangerous fire weather conditions Labor Day. Red Flag Warning is in effect at 11 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts will be as high as 45mph and humidity as low as 10-20%. Cities around the Sound and the northwest coast are not under this because of higher humidity due to being close to the water.

*WIND ADVISORY* In effect for east Puget Sound and Eastern Washington 8pm tonight through 11am Tuesday. This includes the Evans Canyon wildfire. Gusts can be as high as 50mph.

IMPACTS:

- Winds can blow around unsecured objects.

- Tree limbs can be blown down.

- Few power outages possible.



*HIGH WIND WARNING* In effect for Okanagon and Douglas counties until 8pm. Strongest winds will be from 8am to 2pm. Gusts as high as 60-65mph. These conditions will make the firefight challenging for the Cold Springs Road Fire burning near Omak.

IMPACTS:

- Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

- Power outages are expected.

- Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

- Lakes will become choppy and dangerous to be on.

*BLOWING DUST ADVISORY* In effect for eastern Washington until 8pm.

IMPACTS:

- Visibility below one mile possible.

- Dangerous driving conditions.

- Remember: Pull aside, Stay alive

*GRILLING FIRE SAFETY*

If you have plans to grill out for Labor Day, exercise grilling fire safety! Here are some tips!

Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday and we'll be warming up through midweek, eventually hitting 90 degrees on Thursday. We'll cool things off by the weekend with highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great Labor Day and stay safe!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim