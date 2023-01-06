Damp, cozy and cloudy weekend ahead

Though Seattle woke up to sunbreaks this morning. Get ready for a cloudy, cozy and damp weekend ahead. Rain becomes widespread this afternoon. Rounds of soggy weather are on tap for the rest of the seven-day forecast.

The next few days, we will have to watch for some minor coastal flooding in parts of Puget Sound. Rough surf is possible for the far coast, too.



It may be slightly breezy for the Cascade foothills today (e.g. North Bend) and along the far coast. However, winds are not strong enough to warrant any official wind alerts.



On a nearly daily basis this week, there may be light mountain snow. There could even be patchy freezing rain for the passes at times this week. Stay tuned for updates!



Speaking of wintry weather, the Yakima Valley is dealing with freezing fog this morning.

Otherwise, we are gearing up for a few fronts to trigger times of rain. Here is a snapshot of Futurecast:

For the Seahawks game on Sunday, you can expect a few showers with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Go Hawks!

As you can see from the updated seven-day forecast, temperatures will be too warm in the lowlands for snow or freezing rain. Wednesday could be blustery.

Have a cozy weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

