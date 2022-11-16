Seattle weather: Crisp autumn sunshine, rain by Monday

Enjoy the sunshine while we have it because the rain will return before we know it. In fact, we're expecting wet weather to make a comeback just in time for Thanksgiving week.

Highs today will stay below-average in the upper 40s to low 50s. After a somewhat frosty and foggy start to the day, we're forecasting an abundance of blue skies and sunshine.

Some ski resorts are opening this week! Skiers and snowboarders can expect cool sunshine and dry weather. Even though we're tracking shower-free skies this week, mountain snow is possible beginning Monday. We know the snow is important for the ski resorts yet bad news for pass travelers. Stick with us as we update this forecast.



Link for more: https://www.q13fox.com/news/ski-report-multiple-resorts-expected-to-open-this-weekend

Here's a check of the snow level forecast:

Let's talk about the winds: late tonight and especially Thursday morning, there's a small chance that the Cascade foothills could be gusty. Parts of the coast, San Juans and North Sound could be blustery as well. For the most part, gusts will only reach 20-35 (max 40) mph. At this time, we don't expect winds to be damaging. We'll let you know if this forecast changes.

Friday and Saturday should be mostly sunny and cool.



Sunday, clouds increase ahead of our next weather maker on Monday. Monday and Tuesday will turn wetter and cloudier.

Hope you have a wonderful rest of your week!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)