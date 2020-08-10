Cooling off just a bit for a couple of days, then back to near 80.

Summer continues to live on for Western WA! We're running warm again today with highs climbing above the seasonal average of 77. Here's a look at where we finished out Monday temperature wise.

So if you're not loving the near 80 degree highs you'll probably like Tuesday much better. Even though high pressure has been the dominate feature in our forecast for some time, tomorrow we'll see our onshore flow increases as a weak front passes to the east pushing in some clouds around the region. Highs will drop several degrees into the low to mid 70s. And Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday with cooler highs and a little more cloud cover.

Thursday the upper trough will continue to slide east and as it does we could see a few sprinkles drop into the forecast, mainly for the coast and the mountains. Most of us in the lowlands shouldn't see much if any shower activity. Highs sit near 75.

Now to the weekend... Friday we'll wake up to a few clouds, but those will peel back and exit as ridging builds back into the Pacific to ensure we stay dry for the weekend. Highs will also soar into the low to mid 80s with plenty of blues skies.

With summer in full swing it's important to remember water safety! Wear a life jacket, especially if you are by yourself on our area rivers, lakes and Puget Sound. Also, stay hydrated and don't forget sunscreen to protect your skin from the strength of our August sunshine.

Warmer conditions will continue to roll into the next week with highs hanging in the 80s.

Have a great night! ~Erin

