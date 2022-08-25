Seattle weather: Cooling off into the weekend, but more heat is looming next week

What a gorgeous and hot day across Puget Sound! Even though we were very hot with highs soaring above average for this time of year, we did not break any records.

Sea-Tac hit 89 degrees and that's just two degrees shy of tying the daily high record. And if we had hit 90, that we would've tied the all-time record for the number of 90-degree days at the airport for the year--2015 will hold that stat solo for now, at 12 days.

Overnight, clouds will increase and most of us will wake up to cloudy skies with a slight chance for sprinkles as low-pressure slides across British Columbia into Eastern WA. Temperatures will cool off into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Normal for this time of year is 57.

Friday's highs drop dramatically, cooling into the low to mid-70s as this system swings through. We're forecasting near 72 for Seattle with warmer temps to the south and east.

By late evening, don't be surprised if a few showers find their way into the North Sound, Foothills, and the Cascades. Nothing major, just a few pockets of rain that should quickly move out.

Saturday looks very similar to Friday with a chance for a few showers and cooler highs.

Next week, high pressure builds into the region again giving us another shot at the upper 80s! Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, Central & Eastern WA Forecast