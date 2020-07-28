Cooling off into the 80s and then the 70s!

What a difference 24 hours makes! Yesterday highs soared into the mid to upper 90s while today we're only in the upper 70s to low 80s. A very comfortable transition back to reality here around Puget Sound with much cooler temps.

Here's a look at some of our highs today around the state:

More of the same on tap for Wednesday and Thursday.... mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. We may see a little more cloud cover on Thursday with the threat of a thunderstorm or two from Seattle east to the Cascades. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday looks nice, but a bit cooler with highs dropping down to near 80, which is still above our daily average. Saturday some of us on the coast and inland could see a few quick sprinkles overnight through about 8am, otherwise another beautiful day across Puget Sound. Highs drop off a little into the upper 70s.

Our summer sunshine continues right through the weekend into next week. Most days will see highs at or slightly cooler than normal in the upper 70s.

Next chance for showers could come Monday. Most, if any, showers will extend from Seattle east into the Cascades. Otherwise, loook for partly sunny days with nice temperatures in the mid 70s.

Have a great night! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky | FB: /ErinMayovsky | Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

