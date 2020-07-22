Cooling down, for now

We've got some relief from the heat for the next few days. We'll see some gradual clearing in the afternoon for most of us. Some will only see a thinning of the clouds this afternoon. Lots of sunshine and heat east of the Cascades. Clouds return late tonight for all in Western WA. Overnight lows not quite as mild tonight with temps settling into the seasonal 50s instead of the low 60s.

This pattern holds into Friday with some mornings delivering some drizzle or showers out of those marine layer clouds, some afternoons will get some thinning of the clouds. A few areas will get some actual blue skies peeking out.

We flip the script back to a more summery forecast just in time for the weekend. Back to the 80s likely by Sunday and we could see our warmest day of 2020 so far on Monday. We've hit 87 twice this year, earlier this week and on Mother's Day.

If the forecast holds, we'll get close to 90 at the beginning of this coming week as high pressure centers over southwestern British Columbia which is a weather pattern that can give us our hottest temps.