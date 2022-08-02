Seattle weather: Cooling down below-average the rest of the week with more heat this weekend

Beautiful conditions across Western WA on Tuesday! Sea-Tac fell short of average by just two degrees while others to the north were cooler with some 80s to the south.

This is all thanks to our marine air pushing inland and cooling us off. Winds off the coast are strong enough to push clouds all the way into Puget Sound giving us that cloudy start.

We'll see the same set-up overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop slightly cooler than normal overnight with Seattle falling to 54.

The current weather pattern will take us through the rest of the week, giving us morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. By Thursday, we do finally have a chance to see a few scattered showers across parts of Puget Sound.

The heaviest shower activity will move through very early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. By 8 a.m., most showers are over Snohomish County and eastern King County into the Cascades. The showers are fairly short-lived though with most wrapping up by late afternoon.

Unfortunately, fire danger is still critical east of the mountains. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday as strong gusty winds combined with relative low humidity along with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s create a very dangerous recipe for fires to take off.

Right now, we're keeping an eye on the Vantage Highway Fire that has already burned more than 10,000 acres. Winds are expected to subside some, but not enough to stop this rapid moving fire. So far, firefighters have only 10% containment. Tomorrow's forecast calls for highs in the mid 90s with gusts out of the west up to 24 mph.

Back west of the Cascades, temperatures will remain much cooler. If you enjoy highs slightly lower than average, you are in luck the rest of the week. In fact, Wednesday looks like a repeat of Tuesday….morning clouds give way afternoon clearing with clouds rolling back into the late evening hours. Highs land in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday, we have a chance for showers to push across the region very early in the overnight hours. The heaviest showers fall to the north and mountains. Highs cool to near 70.

Late Friday into the weekend, a ridge builds back in pushing highs back up above average into the 80s with plenty of sunshine! Enjoy!

Have a great week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, and Central WA Forecast