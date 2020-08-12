Another beautiful day in the Pacific NW. If you like the idea of morning clouds and afternoon clearing, you're in luck yet again.

You'll really notice nature's air conditioning this morning in the form of marine layer clouds. The sun's energy on these kind of pleasant days works to evaporate the clouds before it can break through and heat the ground (which then heats the air). The result is cooler and more comfortable temperatures for us today. We'll see upper 60s and lower 70s today around Puget Sound. Mid 60s for our ocean beach communities and low 80s in Central WA. Tonight we'll have pretty nice and clear viewing for the Perseid meteor showers which peak about now. Best viewing happens away from city lights and looking straight up just after midnight.

The dip in the jet stream, called a trough, moves through today delivering the coolest day of the week. High pressure builds back in by the weekend increasing our temps to the 80s and in some places into the low 90s by Sunday. Most likely places to see 90s this weekend will be from Tacoma south into Oregon, Cascade foothills, and east of the mountains. At SeaTac, our climate data point of reference, we've only seen 2 days of 90 or warmer. A typical summer sees 4 of those hot days. Last year we only had 2 days of 90+ temps.

We'll cool things back down into the lower 80s next week. Some of the forecast models are hinting towards some possible Tuesday showers, but that's pretty far out and August is our 2nd driest month of the year-- so don't expect much rain. You'll want to keep on with the watering of the yard and garden.

-Tim Joyce