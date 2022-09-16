Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Cooler with a chance for showers Friday

Fall-like weather will be here this weekend

Fall-like weather continues in the forecast through Saturday. By Sunday, the sun appears, and the temperatures begin to warm back up. We'll be in the mid-lower 70s finishing out the 7-day forecast.

Seattle - Light showers will move through Western Washington and the Cascades Friday as a frontal system pushes through the area.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with midday looking like the best chance for light showers. Precipitation amounts will be low in most areas. 

Friday brings the best chance for rainfall over the next seven days, with the heaviest precip expected in the Northern Washington Cascades.

The low pressure system impacting the Northwest today is heading south into California by Sunday. The Seahawks take on the 49ers in Santa Clara Sunday afternoon, and it will be a wet and breezy game with temps in the mid 60s.

Sunday returns to the forecast starting Sunday afternoon with nice late-summer high temperatures in the mid 70s through midweek.