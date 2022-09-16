Seattle weather: Cooler with a chance for showers Friday

Light showers will move through Western Washington and the Cascades Friday as a frontal system pushes through the area.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with midday looking like the best chance for light showers. Precipitation amounts will be low in most areas.

Friday brings the best chance for rainfall over the next seven days, with the heaviest precip expected in the Northern Washington Cascades.

The low pressure system impacting the Northwest today is heading south into California by Sunday. The Seahawks take on the 49ers in Santa Clara Sunday afternoon, and it will be a wet and breezy game with temps in the mid 60s.

Sunday returns to the forecast starting Sunday afternoon with nice late-summer high temperatures in the mid 70s through midweek.