Cooler Wednesday with a sunny afternoon

A push of marine air overnight will cool Wednesday's high temperatures about ten degrees in Western Washington.

High temps will still be nice and comfortable Wednesday, in the mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the eastern foothills of the Washington Cascades this afternoon and evening. Low relative humidity and strong wind at times will increase the risk of wildfires.

Morning clouds will return to some areas Thursday, but expect warmer temperatures back close to 80 degrees. Friday, an approaching system will bring a few showers to the coast, and potentially the San Juan Islands and Whatcom County, but most of the Puget Sound area will just see more clouds. Temps will stay in the mid 70s through the weekend.