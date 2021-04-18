Cooler Weather Returns

Happy Sunday!

What a weekend! Temperatures climbed again today and peaked at 79 degrees. It wasn't record breaking, but we were 20 degrees above average.

In fact, we broke and tied record highs this week. One on the 15th(Thu) and the other one was yesterday.

I know a lot of us took advantage of the warmer weather. Good! Cooler weather will begin tomorrow as the winds shift out of the west. This onshore flow will aid in the temperature drop. They'll fall about 5-10 degrees and then a new weather pattern will hit and drop our temperatures into the 50s by the end of the week.

This new pattern will increase our rain chances by the end of the week.

Have a good one.