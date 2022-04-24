Cooler weather on the way

The changes have already begun! Showers and cooler weather are expected to kick off the work week due to a front tracking across the region.

Can we just reminisce for a little though? Highs peaked in the upper 60s this afternoon! I felt like everyone was out enjoying the day. Typically, highs are in the lower 60s this time of year and we were finally above that. However, cooler weather is expected tomorrow.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Not bad for our morning commute but expect scattered showers throughout the morning.

The rain will arrive across the Puget Sound after midnight. This rain will be light with isolated areas of moderate-heavy rain.

This will continue to track eastward with most of the rain lingering across the foothills.

Scattered to spotty showers are expected throughout the day (most will taper off).

Highs will be more than 10 degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon. The majority of the day will be cloudy with a few sunbreaks.

Showers will continue through the week with an isolated storm showing up on Tuesday.

Have a good one!