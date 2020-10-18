Cooler weather on the way

Talk about a gloomy weekend. The thick clouds will stick around tomorrow with isolated showers on and off throughout the day. The clouds will gradually break and we'll clear out more by Tuesday. Rain chances increase once again Wednesday morning but it wont be an all day event.

Another system will increase rain and snow chances across our area as the temperatures drop. SNow levels coul drop to 2,000ft on Friday!

Temperatures will gradually drop below average by the end of the week. Highs will drop into the 40s and overnight lows will fall into the 30s.