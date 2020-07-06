Cooler than normal temperatures this week

Good Monday morning! Hope everyone enjoyed the nice weather over the holiday weekend!

Today, weak onshore flow is bringing morning clouds but they'll give way this afternoon making way for sunshine! High temperatures will be slightly below average in the lower 70s for the Seattle metro area. The coast will be cooler in the low to mid 60s.

Over the next 7 days, we'll see below average temperatures (average is 74) and we'll take it because much of the country will be dealing with dangerous heat over the next 2 weeks! Temperatures are expected to be near if not break into the triple digits in the Southwest, Rockies, Plains, Northeast and Southeast.

Back here in Western Washington, there is a slight chance for rain on Tuesday but it won't amount to much. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday looks dry and we'll be back into the lower 70s. There's a chance for rain on Thursday with another dry break on Friday.

Saturday looks to be dry for now and rain returns on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim