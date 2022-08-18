Seattle weather: Cooler temperatures on tap for the weekend!

Another day with temperatures soaring above average around Western Washington. SeaTac landing just one degree shy of tying the record of 88, and if it weren't for the cloud deck highs, it would've heated even more into record-breaking territory.

Overnight temps are warm again, landing well above our seasonal norm of 57 for this time of year. We expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers on the coast.

Friday is warm out of the gate with mid 60s for Seattle. By the end of the day, highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. These temps are much more manageable than the upper 80s and 90s we dealt with Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking at the mountain forecast for Friday, the Cascades have a chance for thunderstorms firing up…especially by the afternoon. This is not good news for crews trying to contain fires burning near the foothills of the eastern slopes. Winds will become gusty at times from Wenatchee to Ellensburg Friday afternoon.

Most alerts across the state have expired, except for portions of Central and Eastern Washington where an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday at 11 p.m.

We're forecasting dangerously hot highs in the upper 90s to near 103. This heat can increase the threat of heat-related illness, especially for those working outdoors. Stay hydrated and find shade.

An upper-level low stays with us off the coast through Saturday keeping cloudy mornings with afternoon sun in the forecast.

Sunday our low will move on, leaving us with more sunshine and less cloud cover. Highs warm into the mid 80s.

Next week features low 80s as we start the week with temps heating into the upper 80s once again by the end of the week. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, Central and Eastern WA Forecast