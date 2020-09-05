Cooler Labor Day weekend weather on tap

Happy Labor Day weekend! We're starting off with widespread clouds due to onshore flow that will keep temperatures cooler this weekend! Highs will be near 74 today and 77 tomorrow. Clouds will be slow to burn but we will see some cleaning by late afternoon for some sunshine before the sun sets at 7:40 p.m.

Sunset should be colorful this evening due to the haze from wildfire smoke. Offshore flow returns Labor Day Monday and we'll be back into the 80s.

*AIR QUALITY ALERT*

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for counties around the Evans Canyon wildfire. Air quality could reach unhealthy levels through Tuesday. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose,aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

*FIRE WEATHER WATCH*

Fire Weather Watch is in effect Monday morning through Wednesday evening. Warm temperatures, breezy conditions and low relative humidity can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. Monitor the forecast for possible Red Flag Warnings.

We'll be tracking potential record temps on Wednesday and Thursday where highs are expected to get into the 90s! Never leave pets or children in the car, stay hydrated, and use caution with any activity that could spark a wildfire.

Have a great holiday weekend and stay safe!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim