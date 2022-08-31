Seattle weather: Cooler highs through the holiday weekend!

Highs across the region were much cooler today as we closed out the month of August. SeaTac warmed to 85, which felt very comfortable compared to the record-breaking 90 we hit on Tuesday. And just a reminder… our seasonal high for this time of year is 76.

Overnight temps will cool to near 60 for the metro area under mostly clear skies.

High pressure will remain in control through the end of the work week, keeping above average highs with mostly sunny skies.

With warmer than normal temperatures the National Weather Service is keeping a Heat Advisory up through the end of the week for some counties in Western WA.

Highs Thursday land in the low 80s Seattle south with cooler highs to the north. The foothills and mountains warm into the mid 80s under sunny conditions.

High pressure will start to break down Saturday and as the high falls off to the south the door will open for low pressure to take control. Skies will become a little cloudier at times with cooler highs and we may just see a chance for a few showers Saturday and Monday.

Here's an early look at your Labor Day Weekend forecast.

Next week we'll hang in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Models are hinting that there might be another chance of a few showers on Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster