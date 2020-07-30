Cooler highs on the way!

Highs Thursday went well above the normal again! SeaTac hit 90 just before 4pm today... that's 13 degrees warmer than we usually are for this time of year. Here's a look at how the rest of the state did today. Eastern WA saw several records broke with Hanford the winner at 113 today passing the old record of 108 set back in 2014.

Tomorrow will feel cooler as a low pressure out in the Pacific continues to move east pushing clouds and possibly a little moisture our way. The coast will wake up cloudy and foggy with some clearing by late afternoon and inland we'll see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light rain, really more like misty/drizzle to the north and east of Seattle if rain even develops. And this scenario not a rain maker by any means, just a chance for a few sprinkles. Highs will cool into the low 80s.

Our weekend will feel nice! High temps will drop into the upper 70s for Puget Sound with partly to mostly sunny skies. Very comfortable conditions.

The best chance for showers comes Monday morning along the coast, through the Strait, to the North Sound and in the mountains where we could see a thunderstorm or two. Highs near 75.

Some spots might see a few showers pop up Tuesday. Mainly the South Sound fairly early morning while the mountains and then North Sound could see a sprinkle or two by mid-day. Otherwise look for a partly sunny day. High 75.

Good old high pressure rebuilds again Wednesday and keeps us dry for the rest of the week with sunny skies. Highs will hang in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great night! ~Erin

