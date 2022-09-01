Labor Day Weekend forecast: Cooler highs into the weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles

Cooler conditions on the first day of September, but still warming above average around Puget Sound. The airport landed at 78 Thursday under mostly sunny skies!

Overnight, skies are mostly clear until just before sunrise when clouds fill Puget Sound. Temperatures cool to near average in the mid to upper 50s.

The high pressure that's driving our forecast will hang with us through Friday, keeping temperatures several degrees warmer than normal. Our seasonal high for this time of year is now 75. Friday, we're forecasting temperatures in the low 80s for Seattle.

Hard to believe college football is back in action this weekend. The Huskies kick things off at home with Kent State in town. Fans will pack Montlake on Saturday for the 7:30pm game from Husky stadium. We expect really nice game day conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The rest of the holiday weekend features morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with a chance for a few sprinkles on Saturday and Monday mornings. Otherwise, look for highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

Next week, we're seeing pretty traditional September weather…highs land in the mid 70s with filtered sunshine and we may see a few showers too. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountains and Central WA Forecast