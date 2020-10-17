Cooler fall conditions through next week

After a pretty quiet Saturday, with just light showers for some, we saw pictures like this showing off our fall foliage in Remond. Highs Saturday landing in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight look for rain to drop in from the NW with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will turn to scattered showers by Sunday midday. Seattle will see less precip as the metro may be sheltered by the rain shadow of the Olympics. Highs right near normal at 60. Sunday evening showers continue to diminish falling farther south and into the Cascades.

Monday, we expect some lingering showers as low-level convergence continues for the north Sound in Skagit and Snohomish Counties. The zone may drop into King county later Monday night, otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

A weak disturbance arrives Tuesday. Most of the day will remain cloudy with showers throughout the region at times. Highs land near 57.

By Wednesday morning another round of wet and breezy weather comes our way. Areas to the north will see more rain than those to the south. And you'll feel the crisp fall air cooling off. Look for highs to drop into the mid to low 50s! Brr! We haven't seen those temps that low since early April! Overnights start to drop off as well into the low 40s.

We're forecasting dry weather for Thursday and Friday at this point. Skies will remain mostly cloudy both days with some sunbreaks. Highs are cool, in the low to mid 50s.

Models are conflicting right now for Saturday. One run has a decent fall storm heading our way, while a couple of others look a bit quieter in strength. Temps may even fall off into the upper 30s. Chilly! We shall see! Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin

______________________________________________

______________________________________________