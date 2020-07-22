Cooler, comfortable conditions continue for Western WA

What a difference a day makes! More cooling in place for your Wednesday. Highs dropping quite a bit into the mid-to-upper 60s at the coast with low 70s inland. Here's a look at official temps from around the state for Wednesday.

Tomorrow we can expect a repeat in the forecast. Some of us will see a little drizzle to start Thursday while others sit under cloudy skies and dry conditions. Highs should land in the low 70s for the metro area and mid 60s at the coast and in the mountains.

By Friday most will wake up to a cloudy morning with the North Sound seeing a few more sprinkles, but by mid-day clearing will start to give way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs jump a few degrees into the mid 70s. By Friday night into Saturday we'll begin to build in another ridge that will put us on track to really heat up again.

Saturday we flip the switch for more summer sunshine across the region. Expect mostly sunny skies and temps climbing to just under the seasonal average of 77 for this time of year. And by Sunday afternoon the heat will be on! Highs jump about ten degrees for some, soaring into the mid 80s.

As we start the next work week we'll keep with our 80s theme. The metro area will see highs climb to near 88 on Monday with mid 80s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday. Keep the sunscreen handy and stay hydrated!

And just a reminder with highs so hot our fire risk increases, especially for Eastern WA. Please practice fire safety.

Have a great night! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky | FB: /ErinMayovsky | Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

