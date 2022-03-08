Cool, dry weather this week, showers return this weekend
SEATTLE - Happy Tuesday all!
We're under mild conditions for now after scattered shower early Tuesday. Look for a little more daylight today as the sunset is now 6:05 p.m.! And don't forget we ‘spring forward’ an hour early Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time. This will push our sunset to after 7 p.m. Sunday evening!
Cold air will start to settle into the region tonight and hang with us through the middle of the week before we gradually warm again. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s.
Another system will hit the region this weekend delivering rain late Friday into Saturday with showers linger through early Sunday. Highs hang in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Late Sunday night the next rainmaker (Potential Atmospheric River) hits Western Washington dropping a good amount of rain in the bucket. This event may bring more heavy mountain rain/snow causing rivers to rise yet again bringing them into minor-moderate flood levels. Stay tuned!
Have a great day! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster
