Cool winter break showers and the latest on Christmas weekend

People in the south Puget Sound area are waking up to a rain and snow mix this morning with temps in the 30s. Cool showers will continue for areas south of Snohomish County today, with highs close to 40 degrees.

Most of the action will stay south of Seattle Monday, with more widespread rain showers hitting by early Tuesday evening. Snowflakes are possible in the air for the lowlands Monday, but no sticking snow is expected.

The mountains will catch more snow over the next three days, however snow levels will rise on Tuesday above the pass level and then slowly drop through Wednesday and heading toward the end of the week. Even with those higher snow levels on Tuesday, expect travel to be difficult over the passes over the coming days.

As we head toward Christmas weekend, the forecast gets more challenging. A much colder weather pattern is expected over the Pacific Northwest, with high temps plummeting into the 30s next weekend. As of right now, there is a chance for a few snow showers on Christmas and the day after, but it's still too early to have confidence in the weekend forecast. Make sure to stay tuned as we get closer. Things could get interesting!