Seattle weather: Cool weekend and a hot workweek ahead

Enjoy the refreshingly cool weather this weekend! The summer heat returns next week to round out the month of August.



Highs today will reach the low 70s. The upper 80s are back on Tuesday!

This morning, a few spots woke up to light showers. All of Western Washington dries out this afternoon. Highs today stay below-average, only reaching for the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow, you can plan on morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Monday will hotter and sunnier.

We're cool this weekend due to an onshore flow: these westerly winds are helping keep temps at or below-normal. Winds turn to come out of the north by Monday, giving way to sizzling sunshine.

Here's a look at cloud cover today and tomorrow:

Tuesday and Wednesday will be nudging closer to 90 degrees! As September rolls around (starting Thursday), temps drop back to the 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

