Seattle weather: Cool week ahead with times of rain

This week is looking cool overall with times of wet weather. However, there should be plenty of dry hours, too. Though there's a chance for light showers today, most backyards stay dry.

Highs today reach for the mid to upper 40s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies will be lovely. Keep a rain jacket with you in case.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings, we can't rule out a few snowflakes mixing with rain in the lowlands, but this possibility is very low.



Wednesday will be mostly gray with highs once again lifting to the mid to upper 40s.



50s are possible Thursday. Rain and breezy conditions return by the evening.

Friday will likely be the wettest of the next seven days. It could be particularly gusty over the Cascade foothill communities. Significant mountain snow could create problems over the passes from Friday to Saturday.



Sunday will have fewer showers. Highs remain in the 50s through next week.

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

