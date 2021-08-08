Cool today with a big warm up on the way through the week with mid 90s by Friday!

Happy Sunday!

Look for skies to clear by mid-afternoon. Highs will land in the low 70s for the metro area with slightly warmer conditions into the foothills and farther south.

As we start the week highs will jump up to near normal around 79 and will continue to climb each day. This all thanks to a strong ridge centered offshore that will build through Tuesday. By mid-week the ridge will move in over Western WA before sliding off to the east. This set up will allow highs to soar well above average into the mid to upper 90s. Some spots away from the water to the south and east could approach triple digits!

At this point Friday looks to be hottest day with highs for Seattle around 96 and that is why we are issuing a "Weather Alert" for the extreme heat. Make sure to stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen handy!

Good news east of the Cascades…. we've finally made our way out of the "Unhealthy to Hazardous" air quality readings. Levels are back in the green and yellow zones which means folks can breathe a bit easier.

The Sounders FC are home Tuesday for a "Leagues Cup" quarter finals match vs Tigres UANL. Kick off set for 7pm. The Mariners are also in town hosting the Texas Rangers to start a six game homestand. First pitch Tuesday goes at 7:10pm. Roof open with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Beautiful blue skies will dominate the forecast with pushing towards record heat by the end of the week! Stay tuned!

Have a great day! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast