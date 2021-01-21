Cool temperatures with a chance for some patchy lowland snow on the way.

Ready for the weekend? We're tracking cool temperatures, especially cold as we wake up Saturday!

Over the next week look for highs and lows to drop off some. Normal, seasonal temperatures for this time of year puts highs in the upper 40s with lows riding near 37. We'll definitely see some frosty starts around the region.

Tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies except for the North Sound where skies are partly to mostly clear. The Central Sound falls off into the mid to upper 30s, while areas like Bellingham will drop closer to freezing. Watch out for patchy fog to develop too.

The chance of rain/wintry mix/lowland snow is possible for some of us later this weekend. As elevations drop and precipitation mixes in the chance of a wet mix comes into the forecast. Here's a look at our expected Snow/Freezing Levels over the next five days.

The timing for this situation is ever changing and evolving. Looking at late Saturday night into Sunday evening for the next weather maker to move in off the coast. As the system tracks inland it will be rain, but as we get colder overnight some of us might find themselves in the wintry mix zone. We'll focus on Whatcom & Skagit Counties, the foothills and southward during this time period.

Mountain snow will pick up too over the Olympics and Cascades and even spreading all the way into Idaho. The mountains will see anywhere from 5-10" with less amounts into Eastern WA through Thursday.

With below average temperatures and chances for precipitation through next week some lowland locations could pick up a dusting of snow to a couple of inches mixing into the forecast through mid-week.

Here is a look at some of our futurecast estimates on lowland/mountain snow.

We will see some sunny breaks between systems as we go from partly to mostly cloudy over the next week.

Have a great night! ~Erin

