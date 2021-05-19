Cool Spring showers with a chance for thunder, lightning through tomorrow before we dry out

Happy Wednesday!

Another interesting Spring day around the Pacific Northwest! Highs landing much cooler than average again in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight showers will decrease some with overnight lows only in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Normal low for this time of year is 49.

Tomorrow morning's commute should be mainly dry. The Cascades will see a few showers pop up through the day at times.

The good news is we will warm up and dry out as we push into the weekend as a nice ridge sets up! Highs will jump up to the low 70s around the Central Sound with slightly cooler temps for North Sounders.

We may see a few scattered showers mid-day Sunday between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but nothing too sloppy, mostly to the north and over the mountains. Temps drop into the mid to upper 60s with some sun breaks on either side of the showers. Don't forget our undefeated Sounders FC kick-off from Lumen Field at 1:30 p.m. with Atlanta United FC. Showers should lesson as we get to kick off.

The start of next week features typical Spring weather. Showers and sun breaks with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Have a great night!

