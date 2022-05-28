Cool & showery holiday weekend. Warmer and drier next week.

Happy weekend all! It's feeling a little more like Fall on this late Spring day.

We'll run much cooler and showery than normal for this time of year. This all thanks to low pressure off the coast sending a pretty strong storm inland. Expect cooler highs with showers at times this weekend. We will dry out and warm up as we push into next week though.

Today we'll only top out in the mid to upper 50s….that's 10+ degrees below average. brr!

This evening looks drier for those north of Seattle. Rain will let up some into the overnight for folks in the South Sound.

Believe it or not we have another "Winter Weather Advisory" in effect from 8pm tonight through 11am Sunday for the southern WA Cascades. Be prepared for winter like conditions above 4,500" where 4-8" will fall. So, if you're thinking about heading to Mt. Rainier you may want to rethink that plan. The advisory also extends into the Oregon Cascades too. Know the roads before you go!

Sunday morning is a bit quieter with less shower activity. Through the day we'll see areas of showers pop up. Highs will warm a degree or two near 60.

We finally start to turn the corner Monday as we celebrate the Memorial Day holiday. Most of us will see dry conditions with highs jumping into the low 60s, still cooler than normal.

We do find our way out of our May cold snap next week with highs cruising into the low to mid 70s.

Next Wednesday might just be the warmest day of 2022 so far! Normally we see about seven days of 70+ temperatures this month, but not this year. In fact, we have only had two days in the 70s up until now. We may grab one more day Tuesday, but we'll have to wait and see! Fingers crossed.

High pressure builds in for more Spring warmth next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs land in the low to mid 70s. Showers return late Thursday into Friday.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

