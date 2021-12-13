Cool showers continue, snow levels dropping

Cool showers continue the next few days, with a chance for a few morning snow snowflakes in the lowlands.

Monday started off with wet roads and a few early showers, but those showers have tapered off. We should stay mainly dry through midday. Cool rain showers will pick up again late this afternoon into the evening commute with high temps staying cool, in the mid 40s.

Cool showers will continue the next two days, with a chance for some early snowflakes mixed in. Tuesday could bring a few light snow showers to the south sound area in the morning, but we are not expecting an impact to the roads. While snow levels will be between 500-1,000 feet, a heavy downpour could push the cooler air closer to the surface, bringing snowflakes to the lowlands. Wednesday, another round of showers and low snow levels could bring another chance of some light flurries to the lowlands. The Kitsap Peninsula and areas near Hood Canal have the best chance of seeing some accumulation. Here's a look at Tuesday morning:

Snow levels will remain low through the end of the week, but will rise this weekend as a warmer soaking system hits the Northwest.

The bottom line… it's going to be cold this work week, with overnight lows flirting with freezing and daytime highs in the low 40s. Friday night to Saturday, we could get another big dumping of snow in the Cascades. Great news as we approach the holiday break!