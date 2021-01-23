Cool showers arrive overnight with another system Tuesday evening delivering a chance for a wintry mix!

We're tracking the next system offshore, moving inland overnight. Most of us will see temperatures drop into the mid 30s. As this front moves across the area rain will spread with some cooler pockets seeing a wintry mix. And this will be the case throughout the work week with below temperatures forecast over the next seven days.

Areas that could see some spotty snow showers through lunch time tomorrow are portions of the south through Kelso and into the Rose City. A "Winter Weather Advisory" is in effect now through 12pm Sunday with a trace to an inch possible below 1,00ft and up to 4" in the higher elevations.

Our chilly temps hang with us this week too! The temperatures trend several degrees below normal with some night dipping down to freezing.

As the week moves along, we'll continue to flirt with lowland snow as levels drop from 1,000ft - 200ft near Sea Level. The best chance for pockets of a wintry mix will be during the cold times of the day.... late night and mornings. By mid-day any mix precip will turn to rain as temperatures warm up in the low 40s, which is about 3-5 degrees below our seasonal average of 48 for this time of year.

Here's a look at possible snow accumulation if any in the lowlands through Wednesday night. The mountains and Eastern WA will see anywhere from 5-10" with a little more later in the week.

