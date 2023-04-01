Seattle weather: Cool showers and thunderstorms this weekend

If you are longing for beautiful spring weather, you will have to be patient. In fact, today and tomorrow are looking damp, chilly and showery. Drier and warmer weather won't take shape until Wednesday.



This weekend will be a little weird in the weather department, but this is super normal for April around Western Washington. You can plan on showers, sunbreaks and weak thunderstorms today and tomorrow. Today could also be breezy. Temperatures will hover below average, only reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Mountain snow could be a problem for the passes through tomorrow, especially where a convergence zone and heavy bands develop. Some places over the Cascades could pile on an additional foot of snow by Sunday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through tomorrow for the Cascade passes. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the Olympics until 5 p.m. today.

At times this weekend, there could be enough instability in the atmosphere to not only produce lightning, but small hail and graupel with the rain.



Here's where things get slightly interesting: if temperatures cool enough – and showers linger overnight – there's a small chance for a brief, minor and isolated rain/snow mix in the lowlands Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings. Any accumulations or impacts in the lower elevations are super unlikely.

Monday and Tuesday will only feature isolated showers. Wednesday will be the bright spot in our seven-day forecast: morning fog will lead to gorgeous afternoon sunshine.



Thursday may be mainly dry with showers returning in the evening. Scattered rain could spill into Friday.

