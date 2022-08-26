Seattle weather: Cool Saturday with warmer temps Sunday into next week

Did you like our 17-degree cooldown? Most of us across Puget Sound enjoyed temps in the low 70s with a few scattered showers. Tomorrow will feel and look similar as well.

Overnight, we expect a few showers with lows in the upper 50s. Most of our shower activity will hang over the Cascades.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Saturday as low pressure shift off to the northeast. By late afternoon/evening, we'll see some clearing with highs only warming into the low 70s.

Are you ready for sunsets back to the 7 p.m. hour? We say goodnight to Saturday at 7:59 p.m.!

The second half of the weekend looks a little nicer if you're looking for more blue sky! Highs will jump a few degrees into the mid 70s near average (76).

High pressure returns next week and takes control of our forecast. As our ridge strengthens temperatures will once again ramp up and soar well above normal into the mid to upper 80s. By Wednesday temperatures peak, landing near 87. Some spots may press towards 90. Stay tuned!

If you're not a fan of the heat, you are in luck! A system approaching from the west will push us into a cooling trend. As of now models are hinting, we may have a shot at a few showers too. Highs Thursday fall into the upper 70s with mid 70s by Friday. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, & Central WA Forecast