Cool Saturday Evening, Showers On The Way Sunday

Good Saturday evening! We had quite a bit of cloud cover today, but otherwise check out the gorgeous sunset! I also spy the moon!

Temperatures were really mild this afternoon. SeaTac only reached 70 degrees. The coast topped off in the mid-60s. South of Seattle, temps got closer to the norm of 75 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and lows around 53 degrees. Sunday will be sunny during the first half of the day, but clouds will build in ahead of a weak system that will bring rain to our north and the peninsula by mid-afternoon. The Seattle metro area can expect rain later at night. Lingering showers are possible Monday morning.

Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day Monday making way for sunshine. We'll warm it up in the upper 70s and lower 80s mid-week through the weekend... summer is not over yet! Fall begins on September 22.

Have a wonderful evening!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim