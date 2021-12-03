Cool rain and mountain snow this weekend

The mountains will continue building a base of snow this weekend as a chilly and wet system hits Washington this weekend.

It is noticeably cooler across Western Washington Friday morning. Most areas started the day in the 30s and there were a few spots below freezing. A cooler air mass will be in place for at least the next seven days and likely beyond. Friday will be dry and cloudy, with highs only making it into the mid 40s.

The next weather system hits early Saturday morning, bringing widespread rain and snow to the mountains. Snow levels could drop to as low as 1,000 feet in the morning, but it will lift as we head into the afternoon. Here's a look at the snow totals expected for Saturday.

That much snow will likely impact travel along the passes, so prepare for some extra time getting to where you need to go.

Temps will stay cool for the next week. We will be tracking another system Sunday night into Monday that could push snow levels to around 500-1000 feet by early Monday morning. Another round of rain is expected on Wednesday.

