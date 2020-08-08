Cool, foggy & drizzly start to the weekend

We are kicking off the weekend with cool, drizzly, and foggy conditions. We'll see improvements this afternoon and gradual clearing. Highs will be below the norm near 72 degrees. With the cloud cover, UV index will be moderate, which means burn time around 30-45 minutes. Clouds will clear out tonight making way for lots of sunshine on Sunday!

Sunday is going to be a Goldilocks weather day! Not too hot, not too cold, just right for all your plans! It will be sunny and comfortable with highs near the norm around 76 degrees. Enjoy it and stay safe!

We will warm it up on Monday with highs near 81 degrees. Be sure to take all precautions of staying cool. We'll drop those highs down into the low to mid 70s for much of the work week and tracking a chance for rain on Thursday!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim