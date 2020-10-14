Cool fall air with us overnight with fog lifting to some sunshine for Thursday

Our forecast is spot on for Fall! Rain, wind, sunshine and fog! Plus, mountain snow! We've already seen it all! Let the cleanup begin after yesterday's storm created quite a mess across the state! The good news is we will continue to stay dry for another day as a weak ridge builds into the region.

Tonight you'll feel slightly cooler. We'll drop into the low to mid 40s.

Fog will develop overnight into the early morning hours lifting by late morning giving way to a nice day. Highs will hang in the upper 50s to low 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Late Thursday night some of us in the North Sound will see rain move into parts of Western Whatcom County and over the mountains. By Friday mid-day showers will pick up setting up a decent convergence zone over Snohomish County. Highs near 60.

Saturday starts off dry, but then a slight shift in the atmosphere will push our ridge off the coast allowing a series of active weather patterns to invade Western WA. By Saturday evening rain will fall and could linger into Sunday evening. Highs land in the upper 50s.

Another system will ride right in Monday delivering more showers through Tuesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies. Highs will hang near the seasonal average of 60 or slightly cooler. And at this point Wednesday will feature a partly sunny day.

Have a super night all! ~Erin

