Cool End To The Weekend, Warmer Next Week

Sunday is starting off gray with morning drizzle and wet roads. Don't worry, we'll put the "sun" in Sunday this afternoon as gradual clearing is expected, making way for partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be below average in the mid to upper 60s today. South of the Sound may break into the lower 70s.

Ridging will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday through Wednesday! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday and near 80 degrees on Wednesday! I'm forecasting 77 degrees for Wednesday. Discrepancies in models raises a question mark for Thursday when it comes to rain. For now, I put a slight chance. Friday and next weekend looks to be dry with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. I say this 7-day forecast looks awesome!!

Have a great day and week!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim