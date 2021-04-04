Cool Easter with showers in the convergence zone, sunny start to next week

Happy Easter! The forecast will depend on where you are in Puget Sound!

* North Sound: EGG-cellent! Sunny side up!

* Central Sound: Speckled showers.

* South Sound: Scrambled sun, clouds, showers.

High temps will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon... that's near 15 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon! Layer up for your Easter egg hunt!

Shower activity in the convergence zone will sag southwards bringing a shower or so in the South sound by late afternoon, but overall, activity will wrap up with before the sun sets at 7:42pm. Rainfall totals will amount to less than a tenth of an inch.

Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and some areas in the SW Interior and the coast may see patchy freezing fog for the Monday morning commute. Otherwise, expect sunshine Monday and Tuesday and highs back to the norm in the mid to upper 50s. There is a chance for scattered showers Wednesday through Saturday... there will be breaks in between, right now looking like Thursday night through Friday morning.

Have a great Easter!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim