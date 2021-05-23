Cool, cloudy, drizzly Sunday and soggy Monday

It's never too early to think about our next weekend, especially since it's Memorial Day weekend! Long range forecasts point at ridging (dry, sun) and above average temperatures! Average is just under 70°. Woohoo!

In the near term, expect a cool and cloudy day and pockets of drizzle at times. Wind gusts will pick up too.

The main rain event arrives late tonight through Monday, so expect a soggy morning commute tomorrow.

Lingering showers are possible on Tuesday before we dry out by Wednesday and temps get back to the norm in the upper 60s. Another system will bring cooling rain as we end the work week and for now, it looks dry and mild heading into the holiday weekend!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim